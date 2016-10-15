Patrol arrests man who ran from crash scene

LIMA — A 34-year-old man was captured after he tried to run from the scene of a crash Thursday.

Shawn R. Beebe, of Newaygo, Mich., was taken into custody at 11:09 p.m., about three hours after the crash in the northbound lane of Interstate 75, about one mile south of the Fourth Street exit, the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Beebe was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, leaving the scene of an injury crash, driving without a valid license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the patrol reported.

Beebe was driving north when he ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. His vehicle overturned and came to rests on its wheels. He ran from the scene while his two passengers, Charles L. Davis, 39, of Tustin, Mich., and Demetric L. Corbin, both remained at the scene, the patrol reported.

Both passengers refused to be taken to the hospital, the patrol reported.

Meanwhile, the patrol used aviation support, and Lima Police brought in a dog to assist and help find Beebe, the patrol reported.