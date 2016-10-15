Lima NAACP focuses on second-term issues

LIMA — Assured his second term as the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, Ron Fails said Saturday he plans to keep pushing for a better life for minorities while focusing on improving the city of Lima.

“The last two years, we have been very active in reference to addressing issues in the community that have been detrimental to the success of the minority population,” Fails said.

The NAACP has identified problems, and now it’s time to address the issues, Fails said.

Those issues include ensuring minorities have a good chance to get an education and criminal justice system reform, Fails said.

Fails was nominated for president and is unopposed in the Nov. 12 election that is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grace Church Worldwide Ministries.

The other nominees for the election of officers for the Lima Branch of the NAACP include First Vice President Henry Houston; Second Vice President Isaac Ulmer Sr.; Secretary Charlene Smith-Echols; Assistant Secretary Sandra Collins; and Treasurer Charles Thomas.

Ulmer and Collins are seeking the position for the first time, while the others are asking to be reelected. All are unopposed.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

