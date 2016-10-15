Little drama in the Latta/Neu race for 5th District in U.S. House

MOUNT VICTORY — There’s been little in the way of tension, competition, energy or excitement in the race between U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, and the autoworker who’s challenging him, Democrat James Neu Jr.

Latta, in the seat since winning a special election in 2007, is expected to win handily in a district that has been Republican since 1939. He has $674,000 in his campaign warchest, compared to Neu’s $2,100. Election analysis compiled by Ballotpedia.com rates the race as “safely” or “solidly” Republican.

For Latta, the top issue facing his constituents is burdensome, overreaching government regulations.

“We’ve got $1.88 trillion worth of regulations today,” he told members of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance in Mount Victory in Hardin County at a breakfast meeting last April. “We’re drowning trying to keep up with this stuff.”

He said the problem is a “one-size-fits-all” approach that creates hardships for smaller companies. “We’re trying to rein this back,” he told attendees.

Neu, a divorced father of two young children and an autoworker at the Chrysler Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg, said he’s got a better read on the issues facing northwestern Ohio.

“I’m actually going to listen and be there for the people. I don’t wanna be all day, every day, in D.C.,” he said. “I want the voters to know, I am one of them. I’m a common person, a working man trying to support his two kids.”

Neu would want to make life “less complicated” for his constituents. He agrees with Donald Trump that trade deals need to be renegotiated, to favor American workers. “So many jobs are being sucked out of this country because of free trade deals,” he said. “I want fair trade deals.”

He’s concerned about the health of Lake Erie, and wants to establish stronger buffer zones between fields and watershed tributaries. He also wants to increase Social Security’s solvency by raising the cap on taxable earnings. And he wants to make education more affordable. Neu said he likes Hillary Clinton’s proposal to make community colleges tuition-free.

While he wants to rein in banking and environmental regulations, Latta wants to outright repeal Obamacare. He said it’s not working to keep costs down. He’s also concerned about the federal deficit.

“We have a $19.4 trillion national debt,” he told The Lima News in a telephone interview. “If we don’t do anything about it, by 2024, we’ll be paying something like $713 billion a year, just on interest.”

Meanwhile, he wants to increase spending on the military and the Veterans Administration.

“We’re stretching the limits to a lot of our folks, who are being deployed six, seven times,” he said.

Latta told attendees at a campagn event in Perrysburg Tuesday that he continues to support Trump because he would likely appoint Supreme Court Justices and other federal judges that would “interpret, not make, the law,” according to The Toledo Blade.

“I never endorsed anyone in the primary,” Latta told The Lima News. “I voted for John Kasich on the ballot. Also, after the convention, I didn’t endorse (Trump).”

Latta’s challenger, James Neu, Jr., thinks Latta’s refusal to disavow Trump shows he’s afraid to take a stand.

“He’s just a party man,” said Neu. “After some of the remarks in the last couple weeks, when logical Republicans are bailing, he’s standing fast. That shows he’s out of touch. If Hillary would say something like that, I would not support her.”

By Amy Eddings

