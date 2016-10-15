NAACP president questions Allen County sheriff’s return

LIMA — Allen County’s sheriff plans to return to work Monday amid an FBI probe, although a leader in the black community has serious concerns about his return.

“I’ll be back to work on Monday to carry out the duties of the Allen County Sheriff,” Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish said in an interview televised on Your Hometown Stations television news Friday night.

Crish and his attorney, Mike Rumer, have repeatedly declined to be interviewed by The Lima News. Rumer could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

“In the position that I’m in, it’s important the public knows exactly where I’ve been and for what. I’m a compulsive gambler, and I went to Virginia to a treatment facility for 28 days,” Crish said in the televised interview.

Crish told Your Hometown Stations television news he was questioned by the FBI, but he was never asked about what and did not volunteer the information. An investigation by the FBI following a Sept. 7 raid of Crish’s office remains pending.

“It’s a long road. It’s a sickness, a disease, and I’ll never be cured. It is treatable,” Crish said in the televised interview.

NAACP President Ron Fails said Saturday he has some serious concerns on whether Crish can continue on as sheriff of Allen County.

Crish allegedly borrowed $20,000 from a drug dealer who he was friends with, and deputies participated in pursuing charges against the drug dealer, Demond Liles, which ended in Liles going to prison for 25 years.

“How can you, on one hand, engage a criminal and then, on the other hand, participate in his conviction? If that’s not a conflict of interest, I don’t know what is,” Fails said.

Fails’ remarks were made Saturday at a meeting of the NAACP. Fails told members his agency has been in contact with the U.S. Department of Justice concerning Crish and Liles.

“We have to trust the FBI will do a thorough investigation,” Fails said.

Liles said from prison he has spoken to law enforcement about the matter.

Crish plans to return to work Monday and is on the Nov. 8 ballot unopposed for re-election. He first ran in 2008 and is seeking a third term.

“I don’t expect the public to just say OK. It’s going to take some time,” Crish said in the interview. “… I’m going to have to prove to a lot of people, especially in my position, starting off with my family.”

Crish said he will participate in programs here, including out-patient treatment.

“It’s not going to affect my duty as sheriff,” Crish said.

Fails questioned whether Crish still can do his job effectively.

Fails said Crish being involved with Liles, as well as owing huge sums of money, including to Liles, is inappropriate at a minimum and likely illegal.

Crish has had a series of financial problems since he has been sheriff. Last month, former Lima Councilman Ray Magnus filed a lawsuit seeking $102,000 for a loan he made to Crish. Liles is appealing his conviction accusing Crish of setting him up to get out of paying $20,000.

Crish also had six small claim cases filed at Lima Municipal Court.

By Greg Sowinski

