Get This: Political skis take shots at both Clinton and Trump

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Here’s a sure sign the 2016 presidential campaign has gone downhill: A Vermont ski maker is out with a new pair featuring Hillary Clinton imagery on the left ski and Donald Trump on the right.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Renoun, in Burlington, has introduced the pair showing intricate artwork, with equal-opportunity dissing of both candidates.

The Trump ski shows him wearing a button with the message “#1 most disliked,” while Clinton is wearing a “#2 most disliked” button. The Clinton ski features police tape, for those who think she’s a walking crime scene, while the Trump ski features a border wall, for his widely panned anti-illegal immigration plan.

But at more than $2,000 a pair, the skis may be only for moguls.