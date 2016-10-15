MakerFest expands outreach, adds programming in career expo’s second year

LIMA — In 2015, the first-ever MakerFest career expo was dubbed a necessary first step in connecting young people with career opportunities in Lima and Allen County.

But that was only the beginning.

Organizers of MakerFest 2016, which runs Thursday through Saturday, have made a concerted effort to expand the career expo in nearly every way, from the number of high schools and employers participating to the overall size and scope of the event.

“The underpinning of MakerFest is that it worked, and so it’s growing,” said Doug Arthur, program director of Link Lima/Allen County. “But it’s not just growing in a little way — it’s now probably as robust and diverse as any conference anywhere.”

Last year’s MakerFest was dedicated solely to manufacturing and the skilled trades. This year, event organizers expanded to the health care and service industries. In all, 75 companies will participate in MakerFest 2016. That’s up from 50 companies that participated in last year’s event.

The expansion doesn’t stop there, as 1,500 students from 27 area high schools will descend on the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center on Friday, as well as Apollo Career Center on Thursday, for this year’s MakerFest. Last year, 1,100 students from 17 high schools attended the event.

In addition, more than 500 job seekers are expected to participate in the MakerFest Job Fair, set for Saturday, the final day of the career expo. About 350 job seekers attended last year’s fair, which is sponsored by OhioMeansJobs. Of those 350 job seekers, 15 were hired on-the-spot.

“That may not seem like a big number, but that was huge because these people came in to talk with employers and walked out with a job,” Arthur said. “Our hope and expectation is we’ll do much better than that this year.”

Jennifer Niese, human resources manager for PotashCorp, said the company is participating in MakerFest because it allows for “face time with the up-and-coming workforce.”

“It allows (students and job seekers) to connect with a real life person who works for the organization, and who can share their personal experience and give advice,” Niese said. “It allows for more personalized interaction about what we do, how we do things and how people can go down a similar career path.”

One of the newest employers to participate in MakerFest is Lima Memorial Health System, which was added when event organizers decided to expand to the health care industry. Hospital employees will be conducting health care demonstrations, interactive activities and mock interviews.

“Any time we can help inspire our youth to acquire skill sets or expand on their skills sets to fill positions locally, our community benefits,” said Lynn Carpenter, executive director of Lima Memorial. “MakerFest helps bridge the gap between those skill sets and the outstanding employment opportunities available.”

The competition aspect of MakerFest has also grown, going from eight contests a year ago to 20 in 2016. The competitions will encompass the skilled trades, as well as science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

To ensure there is enough time and space for all the activities, MakerFest has expanded from two days to three, and will be held in two locations. It will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday inside the VMCCC and in a 5,000 square-foot tent outside the facility, as well as Apollo Career Center.

Mike Knisley, business manager of the United Association of Plumbers, Pipefitters and Service Technicians Local 776, said the union is participating in the event because it’s “beneficial to the overall community.”

“When you think of the bigger picture, it’s what is good for the community in the long run because it makes that connection,” Knisley said. “That person, instead of leaving the community, he or she is going to stay here and be productive, raise a family, and make a connection to the community.

“If there is no connection, then kids are running off to Columbus or wherever even if they have that opportunity right under their nose. So we have to present them with those opportunities.”

When asked why he believes MakerFest has been able to expand so rapidly in just one year, Arthur said the event “touches the right nerve.”

“It’s a community response to the need for appropriately skilled, local talent in our region,” he said. “You need your local talent to be ready, and you have to do things to cause that. You can’t just wish it, you have to be engaged with students and with businesses to get them talking to each other.

“That’s exactly what MakerFest does.”

Arthur said MakerFest is also a celebration of the career pathways available in the greater Lima region “that make us one of the best manufacturing and health care regions in the country.”

“We’re showcasing the employers to the job seekers, the students, as well as adults, so they understand they have home-field advantage here in the greater Lima region,” he said. “We want them to take advantage of that by exploring and considering careers right here.”

Arthur concluded that the ability to connect students and adult job seekers with careers in local industries is perhaps the most important aspect of MakerFest. Companies who attend the career expo will have have booths set up where they will be able to answers questions, conduct interviews, accept applications and recruit new employees.

John Curry, an inmate at Allen Oakwood Correctional, uses a small brush to touch-up the wooden robot mannequin mascots for MakerFest 2016. The robot mannequins are 7 feet in height and can be seen around MakerFest, a three-day job and career expo held in Lima this week. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Robot-mannequin-mascots_03co-1.jpg John Curry, an inmate at Allen Oakwood Correctional, uses a small brush to touch-up the wooden robot mannequin mascots for MakerFest 2016. The robot mannequins are 7 feet in height and can be seen around MakerFest, a three-day job and career expo held in Lima this week. Curry uses a small brush to touch-up the wooden robot mannequin mascots for MakerFest 2016. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Robot-mannequin-mascots_02co-1.jpg Curry uses a small brush to touch-up the wooden robot mannequin mascots for MakerFest 2016.

By John Bush

ON THE WEB Learn more about MakerFest online at linklima.com/makerfest-2016. 2016 MAKERFEST SCHEDULE Thursday at Apollo Career Center • 8 a.m.: Registration opens • 8:30 a.m.: Skill trades competitions — MIG welding, pipe welding, CNC programming, automotive repair, advanced carpentry, Bobcat rodeo Friday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center • 8 a.m.: Registration opens • 8:50 a.m.: Opening ceremonies • 9:15 a.m.: Employer and college exhibits/demonstrations • STEM competitions — Bike physics challenge; build-a-tower; business simulation; cupcake catastrophe; engineering in a box; explosion Minecraft; first robotics; game jam; math challenge; network assembly; pallet furniture; paper airplane; STEM trivia challenge; tinker toy showdown • Extreme interview makeovers/mock interviews • AcuMax index assessment • Breakout sessions and workshops • 12:15 p.m.: Lunch • 1 p.m.: Award ceremony • 2 p.m.: Employer and college exhibits/demonstrations • Interview makeovers • Mock interview lab • AcuMax index assessments • 3:45 p.m.: Special drawing • Closing ceremonies Saturday at Civic Center (open to the public) • 8 a.m.: Registration opens • 9 a.m.: MakerFest Job Fair • Free breakfast • 9:30 a.m.: $100 giveaways • 12 p.m.: Job Fair closes

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

