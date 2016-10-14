Man indicted in G-Spot bar murder

LIMA — A man charged with killing a man outside a downtown bar was indicted this week by the Allen County grand jury.

Demonta D. Rogers, 24, of 207 W. Lane Ave., was indicted on the charge of murder with a gun and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. He is being held in the Allen County jail.

Meanwhile, police continue to look for Jontez P. White, 25, in connection with the July 5 killing of 26-year-old Remeal Ingram in the parking lot of the G-Spot bar. White also faces a murder charge.

Rogers was caught in Columbus a couple weeks ago by the FBI. The FBI was looking for Rogers when an agent noticed him walk into a gas station. Agents moved in to arrest him, Lima Police Detc. Sean Neidemire said.

The incident started as a fight inside the bar involving Ingram and the men. The fight appeared to end and the men went their separate ways, police said.

But somehow the fight reignited in the parking lot with Rogers and White firing guns at Ingram. Ingram was hit once, police said.

The bar at 126 E. North St., is now closed. That murder and a shooting on March 28 after a fight inside the bar were contributing factors to the bar closing. The bar owners agreed to close the bar following the July murder after the city announced plans to seek the closure.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

