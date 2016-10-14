Columbus Grove church to take on new community role

COLUMBUS GROVE — The history First Presbyterian Church of Columbus Grove on the corner of Main and High Street goes back to its construction in 1901, serving for decades as a gathering place for worship for members of the community. While the congregation no longer meets, the building can still play a role in the community, with the village working to take ownership of it.

“It is still in the transfer process,” village administrator Jeff Vance said. “The presbytery is selling it to us for $1.”

While the transfer is expected to be completed by the end of November, there is ongoing discussion as to what role the building, now dubbed Turner Hall, will fill, with village officials looking for public input.

“We’re just trying to find what the people want,” Vance said. “Do they want programs or events or do they want it to be rented out for parties or graduations or showers? Anything we can use that building for the community to use — that’s what the building is for.”

Vance noted that, while the building is not in use, it is still in great condition, noting that the congregation did an excellent job of maintaining it.

“The sanctuary part is all intact yet, with the pews and everything in it, plus a small stage,” he said. “Also, there is a big meeting or gathering room upstairs and two rooms like that in the basement.”

To help determine how that area will be used, the village has put together a questionnaire listing a variety of choices for uses for the building, such as hosting classes for art or cooking, concerts, a farmers market or even showing family or black and white classic films.

“There’s a group of people that has put a committee together to do this, and they’re looking at every angle they possibly can to find uses for the building,” Vance said.

Vance did not know if there was a deadline for submitting responses to the questionnaire. For those not wanting to submit their response via computer, paper copies are available at various businesses throughout the village that can be filled out and returned to the village office, 113 E. Sycamore St.

