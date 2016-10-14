LMH rehab patients get together with staff

LIMA — It was a gathering of fond memories Friday as the rehabilitation staff at Lima Memorial Health System met with former rehabilitation patients at the 2oth annual rehabilitation reunion held the auxiliary conference center at the hospital.

“It is always a very special event for our former patients, their families and the associates who cared for them,” said Kurt Kuhlman, medical directorof LMH’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit. “It’s inspiring to have so many patients return and share their stories of triumph over their illnesses and injuries.”

Kuhlman said that all patients involved with the rehabilitation unit from the prior year are invited back so members of the staff can see how they are doing with their recoveries.

“Oftentimes, you don’t even know who they are because they have made such a huge comeback,” Kuhlman said. “They have changed so much.”

Donald Farler was selected as rehab patient of the year after suffering a stroke in December 2015. His condition was dire at first. He spent 55 days in the hospital — but now is communicating normally and able to walk with the use of a walker.

“I am very surprised and very honored,” Farler said. “I enjoyed the staff. They done a fantastic job.”

The rehabilitation serves patients who have suffered functional limitations due to a health incident, such as stroke, brain injury, back injury, joint replacement, open heart surgery and many other disabling conditions. They help patients restore functions such as mobility, self-care and communication.

Donald Farler, right, speaks with Lima Memorial rehabilitation physician Kurt Kuhlman Friday at the annual Rehabilitation Reunion. Farler was selected rehab patient of the year after an amazing recovery from a stroke. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_RehabReunion.jpg Donald Farler, right, speaks with Lima Memorial rehabilitation physician Kurt Kuhlman Friday at the annual Rehabilitation Reunion. Farler was selected rehab patient of the year after an amazing recovery from a stroke. Submitted

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]