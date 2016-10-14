2 horses euthanized after traffic crash

FINDLAY — Two horses were euthanized following the crash of a horse trailer containing them Thursday.

The crash happened on state Route 15 at 12:45 p.m. Keitha Stutzman, 67, of Blissfield, Michian, was driving a pickup truck towing a horse trailer east on state Route 15, when she drove off the left side of the road into the median, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Stutzman over corrected and drove off the right side of the road and then back onto the road when the horse trailer overturned. Two halter show horses were thrown from the trailer onto the road, the patrol reported.

The horses suffered injuries to the point a local veterinarian had to euthanize the horses, the patrol reported.

Stutzman was not injured, the patrol reported.