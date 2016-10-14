Mom steps in, defendant keeps attorney

LIMA — Sometimes mother knows best.

A man charged in a shooting at a bar told a judge Friday he just couldn’t work with his court-appointed attorney and wanted another. Cameron Lott’s attorney echoed similar remarks, and then the judge agreed to find him another lawyer.

The hearing was almost over until a woman raised her hand and identified herself as Lott’s mother.

“I think Cameron should just go ahead and go to trial. I think he should go ahead and keep the gentleman he has,” Lott’s mother said. “It’s up to him.”

After his mother’s remarks, Lott said he would keep his attorney, Carroll Creighton.

Creighton, who earlier said his relationship with Lott had soured, told the judge he would stay on the case.

Lott is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 25.

Lott, 20, is charged with felonious assault with a gun and discharging a gun on or near a prohibited premises. He faces up to 16 years on the charges. Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Tony Miller told Judge Jeffrey Reed he offered Lott a chance to plead to felonious assault with a gun and get a maximum of six years prison.

The shooting happened March 27 at G-Spot. Three people were shot during a fight inside the bar, and additional shots were fired outside. The three survived their wounds.

Another man, Donovan Peoples, 19, was charged in connection with the shooting with felonious assault with a gun, illegal carrying a concealed weapon, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, and having a gun under a court sanction. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 25.

