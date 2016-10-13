The newest Americans: Citizens sworn in at Lima Senior

LIMA — Surisadai Pask, of Findlay, has lived in the United States for 12 years, moving to America with her two children from a Mexico border town near Laredo, Texas.

Over those years, she made the United States here home, finding love, becoming a new mother and working as a hairstylist. On Thursday at Lima Senior High School, with all the screenings, background checks and interviews behind her, Pask started a new chapter in her life in the U.S. by becoming a citizen.

When asked what brought her to this country, Pask answered without hesitation.

“Freedom and opportunity,” she said.

Joining Pask at a naturalization ceremony in the Lima Senior High auditorium were 20 other newly sworn-in citizens representing a total of 17 nations spanning the globe. U.S. District Court Judge Jack Zouhary presided over the celebration, noting that this is one of his favorite duties as a federal judge.

“Most federal judges will tell you this is the best part of their job because it’s the one day when everyone in your court is happy,” he said. “For me, it has a special meaning because my parents were naturalized citizens, and so when I look at the faces of these new citizens, beaming and bright, it reminds me of my family.”

Egyptian-born Lima resident Maha Zehary, a 30-year citizen of the United States, delivered the keynote address at the ceremony, reflecting on her own journey to obtaining her citizenship.

“We are all proud of our original heritage, but I was so proud to have a chance that so many others want to have but don’t, to become a citizen of the United States,” she said. “It really is an amazing opportunity.”

Lima schools superintendent Jill Ackerman was glad to have the ceremony at Lima Senior to give students the chance to experience it and understand the process of citizenship.

“Being as diverse as we are as a district, it is an extreme benefit for our kids to experience something like this,” she said. “Being able to look at people from all over the world and realize they want to be in our country, believing it’s such a great place to be that they would go through all of this to become citizens and make their roots here, it’s a real honor.”

For Pask and her family, this new beginning is one that will not be forgotten.

“When I got that letter (saying I was approved for citizenship), I cried,” she said. “I’m so happy to become a U.S. citizen.”

Twenty attendees recite the "Pledge of Allegiance" during the Naturalization Ceremony held in the school auditorium at Lima Senior High School. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Naturalization_Ceremony_02co.jpg Twenty attendees recite the "Pledge of Allegiance" during the Naturalization Ceremony held in the school auditorium at Lima Senior High School. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News Surisadai Pask from Mexico, receives her certificate from Jack Zouhary of the US District Court in Toledo, during the Naturalization Ceremony held in the school auditorium at Lima Senior High School. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Naturalization_Ceremony_03co.jpg Surisadai Pask from Mexico, receives her certificate from Jack Zouhary of the US District Court in Toledo, during the Naturalization Ceremony held in the school auditorium at Lima Senior High School. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News

New U.S. citizens sworn in at Lima Senior

NEW CITIZENS A look at the new citizens sworn in at Lima Senior ceremony and their country of origin: • Resha Acharya (Nepal) • Awatef Ibrahim Al Kiyam (Jordan) • Anas Balaa (Syria) • Hassan Sharaf Eddine (Lebanon) • Ehab Ahmed Tarif Eltahawy (Egypt) • Bianca Alexandra Cortes Ferreira (Chile) • Cynthia Alexandra Gall (Romania) • Margit Eniko Gall (Romania) • Ovidiu Gabriel Gall (Romania) • Liliya Gossard (Ukraine) • Claudia Imelda Hunt (Mexico) • Fabio Pitombo Leite (Brazil) • Hongxia Li (People’s Republic of China) • Tuan Ngo (Vietnam) • Surisadai Pask (Mexico) • Robenson Rameau (Haiti) • Zaitoon Abdool Rohoman (Canada) • Maricel Santos Rollon (Philippines) • Niraj Suresh Sanghavi (India) • Sorn Sayalith (Laos) • Ismael Martinez Tarin (Mexico) ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM See more photos from the naturalization ceremony and a video from the event on LimaOhio.com.

