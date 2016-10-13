Visionaries recognize four of Lima’s best

LIMA — Four people that have been fixtures in the Lima area were honored Thursday at the 2016 Allen County Visionaries Dinner held at the Shawnee Country Club.

Tom Ahl was given the Visionary of the Year Award. Beth Seibert was honored as the Visionary Citizen of the Year, and Sandy and Martie MacDonell were honored with the Distinguished Citizen Award. The awards are given to honor citizens that help stimulate economic efforts in the Lima area.

Ahl was taken aback by the award and said he was glad that his father decided to come to Lima 54 years ago.

“Lima is a great place,” Ahl said. “We came here 54 years ago with borrowed money, and we are now so thankful to be a part of this community. We accept people of all types here, and we love them.”

Ahl’s father, Bill Ahl, started a Buick dealership in Lima in 1952. Tom Ahl was involved with the dealership at the beginning and has helped it grow significantly over the years. He took over the Buick dealership in 1988 and added a Hyundai dealership in 1991.

“With everything he has done,” presenter Kevin Creamer said, “and he still considers one of his greatest achievements to be starting a Teens for Christ in Kenya. He attributes his success to faith and family.”

Sandy and Martie MacDonell were credited with dedicating their whole lives to making Lima a better place. Martie MacDonell was humbled by the award. Her husband could not be present for the dinner.

“I love Lima, and I always will,” Martie MacDonell said. “Thank you so much.”

Among the MacDonells’ accomplishments, presenters Rob and Nicole Nelson said if there is an effort to improve something in Lima, the MacDonells are usually involved.

“Years ago when unemployment was at 15 percent, Martie got Willie Nelson to come to Lima and make people feel good about Lima,” Nicole Nelson said. “Who else but Martie would have Willie Nelson on speed dial?”

Seibert said she grew up learning that you need to conribute to society.

“I was raised that you are obligated to serve your community,” Seibert said.

Presenter Jay Begg said that Seibert’s accomplishments have included her tireless efforts on improving water quality in the Ottawa River.

“In the 1980s, 50 percent of fish in the Ottawa River had some kind of deformity,” Begg said. “Now, that number is less than 1 percent, thanks much to Beth’s efforts.”

Allen County Economic Development Group president Jeff Sprague said the Allen County Visionaries Inc. want to continue to help build industry in Lima.

“When I came on board four years ago, we sat down and put together a strategic plan,” Sprague said. “We want to help current businesses to sustain and grow. We want the infrastructure to continue to grow, and we want to have the workforce needed.”

Sprague said that the recent completion of the Interstate 75 reconstruction project was just one area helping the Lima area to improve in that area.

“We have area shovel ready with the completion of that project,” Sprague said.

Beth Seibert speaks after receiving the Visionary Citizen of the Year award Thursday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_0827.jpg Beth Seibert speaks after receiving the Visionary Citizen of the Year award Thursday. Lance Mihm | The Lima News Martie MacDonell shows her Visionaries’ distinguished service award to other attendees of Thursday’s banquet. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_0830.jpg Martie MacDonell shows her Visionaries’ distinguished service award to other attendees of Thursday’s banquet. Lance Mihm | The Lima News Tom Ahl speaks after receiving the Visionary of the Year award Thursday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_0835.jpg Tom Ahl speaks after receiving the Visionary of the Year award Thursday. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]