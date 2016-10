LIMA — The Allen County Engineers Office announced two temporary road closings on Friday.

Bluelick Road between State Route 65 and Cole Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for paving.

Also, Diller Road between Cable and Eastown roads will be closed from 8:30 to 11 a.m. for paving.

Both projects will be done weather permitting. Only school transportation and emergency vehicles will have access during those hours.