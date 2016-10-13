Woman dies in Mercer County accident

CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at 9:52 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Frahm Pike and state Route 118 in Hopewell Township.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2005 GMC Envoy SUV was being driven westbound on Frahm Pike by Linda D. Aschliman of Bluffton, Ind. Aschliman failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 118 and struck a northbound 2012 Freightliner semi tractor and trailer being driven by Jeremy W. Bragg, of Ohio City.

Aschliman was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The front seat passenger in Aschliman’s vehicle, Katie Wickey of Geneva, Ind., was also ejected from the vehicle. Wickey was transported to the Coldwater Hospital by Celina’s Squad. Another passenger in Aschliman’s vehicle, Kathern Christner, was also transported to the Coldwater Hospital by Celina’s Squad for her injuries. Bragg refused treatment at the scene.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Celina Fire Department, Celina EMS, Rockford EMS, and the Motor Carrier Unit of the Ohio Highway Patrol.