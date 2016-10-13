Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas assistance

LIMA — The Salvation Army will be taking applications for Coats and Christmas assistance for people living in Allen County. Today is the deadline for the applications.

The Salvation Army is open 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. today. Delphos residents can go to 102 N. Main St. in Delphos for assistance.

A Christmas Assistance Only make up day will occur next Thursday and Friday, October 20 and 21st from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday and 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

People must bring proof of household members such as driver licenses or Social Security cards for adults, and a school identification card or birth certificate for children. They must have proof of income for the past 30 days such as pay stubs, and proof of expenses such as rent and utility bills.

Only one person in a household may apply.