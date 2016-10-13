Group holds walk to reopen Andrew Lane case

LIMA — A group standing behind a man they believe wrongly was convicted in the traffic deaths of two teenage girls is holding a walk Saturday to raise attention to the issue.

The walk to highlight Andrew Lane’s case will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday from 547 S. Main St., and end at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Stacey Wilson organized the walk and hoped to raise attention to Lane’s case. Lane was sent back to prison for 30 months in August after he was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, when he was found in possession of synthetic marijuana.

Lane has been in trouble since the Dec. 5, 2008, crash that killed Sara Kruger, a sophomore, and Kierra Morman, a freshman, both at Allen East High School. The crash happened on Greely Chapel Road at 3:30 a.m. Authorities said Lane was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed.

Lane was sentenced to four years in prison for the deaths of the two girls. He served two years before a judge granted early release.

A prosecutor said Lane has a drug problem and has had numerous chances to get help.

Wilson said she and others participating in the walk want to bring out the truth about the accident. They want the case reopened and a second look given to the evidence.

A prayer and release of balloons will be held before the walk starts to honor Kruger and Morman, Wilson said.

Supporters want to draw attention to Andrew Lane’s case and get it reopened. There will be a walk at 10 a.m. Saturday starting at 547 S. Main St. and ending at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Andrew-Lane-12-.jpg Supporters want to draw attention to Andrew Lane’s case and get it reopened. There will be a walk at 10 a.m. Saturday starting at 547 S. Main St. and ending at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. File photo | The Lima News

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.