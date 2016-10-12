Man pleads to child sex charges

LIMA — A 63-year-old man will face up to 39.5 years in prison when he is sentenced next month on rape and other charges.

Ronald Payne pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted rape, a second-degree felony; four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony; one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 30.

As part of the plea deal, 47 other counts were dismissed.

The crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2014, and Jan. 27, 2015. One of the victims was a 12-year-old girl when the crimes began, and the other was a 15-year-old girl, Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Terri Kohlrieser said.

The illegal use of a minor charges accuse Payne of obtaining child pornography on his phone, transferring it to his computer and saving the files, Kohlrieser said.

The children were not related to Payne. They were acquaintances, Kohlrieser said.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

