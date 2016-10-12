Education Roundup

UNOH releases dean’s list

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its Dean’s List for the August Session 2016 for students in the College of Applied Technologies. The following full-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:

Ada: Eddy, Richard James; Anna: Baumer, Kyle James; Belle Center: Lough, Brandon Scott; Celina: Platfoot, Derek J., Riley, Jensen P.; Coldwater: Coles, Avery Marshall, Klosterman, Ryan Matthew, Kunk, Jarren M.; Columbus Grove: Plontz, Nicholas Christopher; Crestline: Reynolds, Spencer Allen; Cridersville: Montes, Timothy Daniel, Shehata, Samuel A., Williams, Joseph David; Defiance: Wachtman, Jacob James; Delphos: Ball, Dakota Mark, Bowersock, Brett A, Buning, Bradley Keith, Daley, Steven Andrew, Ehrisman, Joseph A., Foust, Tyler Richard, Gillhespy, Nicholas Benjamin, Ginther, Mallery J., Lucius, Christian Gunnar, Palumbo, Damian A., Scheele, Jacob Cody; Elida: Boda, Nathaniel William, Hamlin, Jack Richard, Johnson, Tyler Levi, Moon, Chris James, Zelyk, Clark Peter; Findlay: Carpenter, Isaiah David, Ingles, Brian Keith, Sammet, Nicholas Robert, Wroten, Kevin Jacob; Fort Jennings: Krietemeyer, Jason Daivd; Huntsville: Greynolds, Conner R., Montgomery, Thomas Joseph II; Kenton: Bell, Charles Ray III, Preston, Derek Christopher; Lakeview: Steinke, Brandon Tyler, Stettler, Tyler Shane; Lima: Alvarez, Christian Antonio, Andersen, Eric C., Andis, Trevor Austin, Babcock, Isaac Walsworth, Bancroft, Adam John, Best, Haden Scott, Biltz, Brandon David, Birchfield, Noah Christian, Blevins, Nathan Alexander, Boals, Bryce William, Bohrer, Lantz Raymond, Bott, Donald Dean III, Bowen, Skye Blake, Brown, Isaak Paul, Calderon, Erik Joel, Campbell, Justin Clay, Canfield, Nathaniel Vilroy, Carter, Le’Andrew, Chambers, Michael S., Collins, Grant Christopher, Cornett, Zack Conner, Counts, Andrew Scott, Courts, Eric N, Cox, Samuel Richard, Dahlstrom, Patrik Anders, Dickel, Erik Edward, Dubiel, Alexander John, Eckman, Rayce Tyler, Edwards, Ryan Daniel, Elkins, Aaron Christopher, Eye, Logan Paul, Falbe, Joshua Donald, Faux, Ryan Austin, Friend, Tishawn Jaquez, Fritz, Cory Micheal, Garber, Brandon James, Garrison, Jarred Zane, Geiger, Nathan Russell, Gillhespy, Matthew James, Goldberg, Mark Harrison, Goodwin, Garett Duane, Grady, Zachariah James, Graham, Kyle Douglas, Greene, Blayne Allen, Greene, Christopher R., Guilford, Clarence William, Hajzeri, Alban, Hettinger, Andrew Russell, Highbaugh, Mitchell Wayne, Hooser, Brian Keith, Hubbard, Michael Allen, Hurd, Adam William, Isovic, Allen Anthony, Jenkins, Emily N., Johnson, Megan Ann, Jonkman, Benjamin Isaac, Kaszubski, Anthony Charles, Kelley, Christopher N., Kennedy, Brandon Lee, Kindy, Isaac James, Kinic, Zachary Steven, Kirkpatrick, Sean Ross, Knotts, Caleb Lewis, Lambert, Marcus Floyd-Allen, Lance, Joshua Byron, Lawler, Nathaniel Farr, Little, Brendan A, Lozano, Abraham, Macaruso, Lillian Elizabeth, Maharaj, Krishna Hari, Mann, Randall Joseph, McCormack, Mark W., McGarry, Kenneth Daniel, McKeand, Corey Dean, Mills, Jessica Rae, Mittleider, Logan Ray, Monthei, Patrick Riley, Muha, Kyle H., Notestine, Cole Jared, Novak, Corey Robert, O’Toole, Stephen Jerome, Ovalles, Erick R., Patterson, Jeffrey Allen, Payne, Larry William Jr., Pepper, Abraham Maxwell, Perry, Hope Nicole, Peterson, Jared Steven, Piccolo, Philip Joseph III, Pittman, Kodie Michael, Powers, Brandon Michael, Pugh, Lauren Ann, Pursell, Troy Hattan, Randall, Nathaniel Lee, Reuille, Zachary Patrick, Riesterer, Logan K., Rife, Zachary J., Rollins, John Cecil IV, Russell, Eli Aaron, Salm, Christopher Charles, Schumacher, Jordan Tyler, Sears, Jayson Frederick, Sell, Kyle Richard, Sloss, Jordan A, Stephens, David Matthew Jr., Thesier, Steven Grant, Thomas, Devin Scott, Valentic, Thomas William, VanDeusen, Anthony Joseph, Volbert, Christopher George, Warner, Kyle Matthew, Weatherly, Bryan Scott, Webb, John Paul, Wentzel, Matthew George, Westendorp, Joshua Mark, Westendorp, Mitchell Thomas, Wilhelm, Christopher, Williamson, Damien Stenson, Young, Samuel Mathew; Maria Stein: Nietfeld, Aaron J.; Minster: Bergman, Adam Robert, Hackemoeller, Mark Alan, Haney, Mason Lee; New Bremen: Springer, Cody Eugene; Ottawa: Gerdeman, Brendon Lee, Kruse, Jon A.; Paulding: Combs, Bailey D.; Huss, Brennan Kyle; Rockford: Hamrick, Peyton Blaid; Saint Henry: Gruss, Nathan Michael; Saint Marys: Nelson, Charles I., Whitman, Edward A; Sidney: Newman, Nathaniel W., Weymer, Zachary Keene; Spencerville: Bockey, Zachary Douglas; Van Wert: Gagne, Linzie Marie; Wapakoneta: Hahn, Tyler J., Martens, John Wayne.

Bluffton University highlights Palestinian-Israeli peace

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will host a forum titled, “Israeli and Palestinian Parents Grieve and Work Together for Justice” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lecture Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

ONU renovates library

ADA — Ohio Northern University’s Heterick Memorial Library went through a renovation to create learning space for college students.

The furnishings reflect a more student-focused approach with flexible furniture such as booths, tall tables, lounge chairs, whiteboards and modern study carrels. The space now includes a cafe with smoothies, coffee and light snacks.

Cancer survivor speaks at University of Findlay

FINDLAY — Kelsey Tainsh, a brain cancer survivor, world-champion wakeboarder, and actor, will speak about overcoming challenges at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the University of Findlay’s Ritz Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Tainsh has overcome two brain cancer bouts, the first when she was 5 and a reoccurrence at age 15. Before her second cancer diagnosis, she had attracted attention for her wakeboarding skills and had been featured on “Entertainment Tonight.” She had also acted with roles in “Rumor Has It,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Bluffton University play “These Shining Lives”

BLUFFTON — Tickets are available for Bluffton University’s production of “These Shining Lives” by Melanie Marnich.

The show will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 through 5 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in Ramseyer Auditorium in College Hall. Reserved tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for senior citizens (65 and older) and non-Bluffton students. Tickets are available online at http://tickets.bluffton.edu or at the Marbeck Center information desk. For assistance with tickets call the box office at 419-358-3239.

The play takes place during the 1920s and ’30s during a period when newly liberated women were entering the workforce. Women get jobs painting the faces of watches and clocks at the Ottawa, Illinois, factory with luminous paint. The paint is toxic and the women are poisoned.

Area residents with parts in the play include: Brianna Lugibihl, of Gomer; Carrie Blust, of Sidney; and Theran Carroll, of Elida.

NCAA Division I referee to speak at Findlay breakfast

FINDLAY — Terry Wymer, a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I referee who worked this year’s championship game will speak at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium.

Admission is $10 per person and $5 for students. Breakfast will be included. To register, contact Cindy Lahey at [email protected] or call 419-434-5334.

Emily Sycks member of The Well at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Emily Sycks, of Bluffton, is a member of The Well organization at Ashland University. She is the daughter of David and Linda Sycks, of Bluffton, and a 2014 graduate of Bluffton High School.

The Well is a worship service held on the campus of Ashland University.

Insurance careers discussed at Bluffton University

BLUFFTON — Luke Shipp, vice president of commercial insurance, First Insurance Group, will speak at 11 a.m. Oct. 25 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. The event is free and open to the public.

The 2004 alumnus will lead a panel of Bluffton alumni employed by the insurance industry and discuss his experience in the insurance field. The panel will also include Alex Wakefield, a mathematics and business administration major who is a State Farm agent in North Canton; Steve Speicher, a business administration major who is a regional vice president (Lima) with Auto-Owners Insurance; and Leah Short, a business administration major who also works at Auto-Owners Insurance.

University of Findlay recognizing alumni

FINDLAY — Seven alumni and one outstanding educator will be recognized Saturday at the University of Findlay’s Annual Alumni Association Breakfast. They include:

Jacob Froning, of London, Ohio; William McIntosh, of Findlay; Roberts Nichols, of Findlay; Bruce Ritter, of Findlay; Ron Tulley, of Findlay; Suzanne (Lifer) Surowiec, of Findlay; Diana Montague, of Findlay and the late Anne Bacon, who had resided in Upper Sandusky.

ONU Symphony Orchestra holds concert

ADA — The Ohio Northern University Symphony Orchestra will present the concert, “Pines and Mountains” at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the Freed Center for the Performing Arts. The concert is presented by the ONU Department of Music.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased from the Freed Center for the Performing Arts box office. Prices are $20 for adults, $15 for ONU faculty and staff members, $10 for seniors and $5 for all students and children. The Freed Center box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets can be bought online at http://onu.edu/freed or over the telephone at 419-772-1900.

ONU faculty write Microbiology textbook

ADA — Two Ohio Northern University professors of biological science, Rod Anderson and Linda Young, have completed a textbook that reflects their zeal for connecting with students.

“Visualizing Microbiology,” published by Wiley, was released in mid-September. The text is available in both hard copy and digital formats and is intended for use in college courses by students pursuing health care academic majors and careers. A key feature contained in every chapter is a case study.

This six year endeavor included two years of research and four years of writing and editing. This is the fourth book that Anderson has authored and Young’s second.

Saxophonist Matt Corey coming to the University of Findlay

FINDLAY — Saxophonist Matt Corey will be coming to the University of Findlay at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Alumni Memorial Union as part of the free public Music Bach’s Concert series.

Corey has traveled the world, and specializes in R&B, soul, jazz and hip-hop. He covers musical hits from the likes of Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Michael Jackson.

To hear some of Corey’s hits, visit http://mattcoreymusic.com.

ONU invites community members to class

ADA — Ohio Northern University is offering a history course, “History of Rock and Roll in the 1960s.” This course explores the history through the lens of rock music and it is open to community members to attend.

The course looks at how society and rock music in the 1960s influenced each other, how rock and roll music is a product of those times and how rock music from that period continues to resonate in current music.

Significant classes will be held on the following dates from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in Dicke Hall 230:

Monday: 1960s culture; Oct. 24: Concert in the McIntosh Center Bear Cave; Oct. 31: Art of Rock and Roll; Nov. 14: Civil Rights Discontent.

Ashland University names Sports Business Club members

ASHLAND — The following students are members of the Sports Business Club at Ashland University:

Travis Downing, of Lima, and Tyler Conley, of Delphos.

The Sports Business Club is an undergraduate student organization within the Sport Management Program that features a goal of providing students personal and professional development opportunities to network and learn about the sports industry.

ONU releases theme of homecoming activities

ADA — “Polar Bear State of Mind” will be the theme for Ohio Northern University Homecoming events Oct. 21 to 23. The occasion offers an opportunity for former students to return to campus and connect with their alma mater. The full slate of activities is available online at http://onu.edu/event/homecoming.

Highlights include the homecoming parade in downtown Ada beginning at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22, followed by a tailgate lunch in King Horn Field House at 11:30 a.m., the activities tent outside King Horn at 11:30 a.m. and the homecoming football game versus Muskingum University at 1:30 p.m. in Dial-Roberson Stadium.

ONU public relations students excel

ADA — The public relations program at Ohio Northern University has implemented a high-impact learning opportunity built-in to the senior capstone projects: real life clients.

The public relations program brings real business clients that need actual PR work done for their organization. Client-based senior capstones stemmed from the ideas of faculty members Kathie Fleck and Alisa Agozzino, who wanted to combine student learning with community needs.

For the 2015-16 academic year, public relations seniors worked with Parkview Foundation a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving a health system spread throughout northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio called Parkview Health.

At the end of the school year, the senior capstone comes to a close when students present the client with the completed work. Last year, seniors completed print pieces, web content, social media content and pieces of Parkview Health’s annual report. Hannah Peterson, a 2016 ONU graduate what a team leader for the 2015-16 senior capstone.