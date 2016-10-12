Amy Eddings: A no-roots campaign for Democrat Jim Neu Jr.

Don’t try contacting Jim Neu Jr. during the day. He’s usually asleep.

“I just got up. I’m getting ready to go to work,” he told me when we finally connected over the telephone at 8 p.m. Monday.

By day, Neu is the Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 5th Congressional District in northwestern Ohio. By night, he’s an automated machine tender at the Chrysler Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg.

“I’ll be there 18 years in January,” he said, settling in across the table from me with a cup of coffee at Grounds for Thought, a sprawling coffee shop and used book store in Bowling Green where we had agreed to meet on Wednesday. “I’m a factory worker. What a better way to connect with people in the district than to be like them, working 40 to 60 hours a week, busting your butt and trying to have a life.”

Neu wore a crisp blue cotton shirt, open at the collar, and a blue jacket with a United Auto Workers logo on it. He’s a union steward. Shift work hours and union responsibilities, he said, contributed to his divorce in 2014 from the mother of his two young children.

“Life happened. We just kinda grew apart,” he said. “My normal hours were 2:30 to 10:30 p.m., but a lot of times, I wouldn’t get home until 4 in the morning. There weren’t enough people on the third shift to have a steward, so a lot of times, we’d stay over to cover that gap.”

His son, Brody, is 9. He’s got a daughter, too, a 5-year-old. Her name is Kennedy.

“I remember watching a PBS special on John Kennedy,” said Neu, who’s 37. “I remember seeing pictures of President Kennedy in my grandma and grandpa’s house. And the allure, and seeing how people just flocked to him, and how much different this country could have been had he lived to serve his full term, and maybe a second … I thought, I want to do something like that with my life.”

He works the third shift now. His eyes this morning were red and tired-looking. After working at the Chrysler plant, he drove to Wauseon for a breakfast with the Fulton County Democratic Women’s Club.

“The chairwoman sent out the email, and they have, like, 40 members, but only four showed,” he said. There was no edge to his voice as he said this.

There’s a redness to Neu’s complexion, too, but don’t bet that it’s from yardwork in the summer sun. He appears to have spent most of the past year in his car, driving to other events hosted by Democratic Party clubs. They’ve included stops in most of the 14 counties that make up the 5th District, including Hardin, Hancock, Mercer. Putnam and Van Wert.

“It’s easier to say where I’ve not been,” he said jokingly. “I haven’t been to Williams or Wyandot yet. I’ll be in Williams County on Oct. 27. I’ll be giving the keynote address to the Williams County Democratic Party. I’m taking a vacation day to address them. I’ve been trying to get a hold of the Democratic Party in Wyandot.”

Democratic Party support on a grander and more meaningful level has been elusive. He’s received no money from either the Ohio Democratic Party or the Democratic National Committee.

“They’re focused more on the Senate race for Ted Strickland and seats they feel they can win,” he said. “Unfortunately, my race isn’t one of them. I want to prove them wrong.”

Neu is challenging the five-term Republican incumbent Bob Latta. Latta first gained the seat in 2007 in a special election to replace Republican Rep. Paul Gillmor, who died after falling down the stairs of his Virginia townhouse. Latta’s father, Del, held the position from 1959 until 1989. The seat has been in Republican hands since 1939.

Neu believes this has led to a sense of complacency. “I feel my opponent has lost touch with with actual struggles people go through,” he said. “I’ve been laid off four or five times,” including a layoff in 2007 that came a month after Brody was born.

Economic uncertainly plagues Neu’s campaign, too. While Latta’s campaign has $674,389 in cash on hand, according to the Federal Election Commission, Neu said he’s got about $2,100, not enough to warrant filing with the FEC.

“It’s a grassroots campaign,” Neu said. “So grassroots, there’s not even any grass yet.”

Notice that word: yet. Neu said that despite the challenges of running a no-roots campaign, he’ll gladly do it again.

“If I’m not successful this November, I’m going to be back at it, two days after the election,” he vowed. “Because I want to help people.”

