Sheriff Crish back in his office amid FBI probe

LIMA — Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish was back in his office Wednesday for the first time since the FBI raided his office more than a month ago.

Crish, through his secretary, declined to make a statement Wednesday.

Crish has been away from the office since the FBI raided his office Sept. 7. The FBI will not give any details into the raid and said last month something may be released within two months.

Crish did check into an inpatient treatment program last month for “a serious personal issue which he must address,” his attorney, Mike Rumer, previously said in a written statement.

Crish has had a serious of financial problems since becoming sheriff. Last month, former Lima councilman Ray Magnus filed a lawsuit against Crish seeking $102,000 he said he let Crish borrow. There have been other lawsuits for much smaller amounts at Lima Municipal Court since Crish was elected sheriff in 2008.

A drug dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence said Crish set him up to get out of paying a $20,000 debt. Demond Liles said he was friends with Crish and let him borrow $20,000. Liles said in a recent interview Crish had a gambling problem.

Liles is appealing his conviction partially based on the allegation he made against Crish.

File photo | The Lima News Allen County Sheriff Samuel A. Crish http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Crish-Sam-file-1.jpg File photo | The Lima News Allen County Sheriff Samuel A. Crish

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM See past coverage of Crish and the FBI raid at LimaOhio.com/tag/crish.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.