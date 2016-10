WAPAKONETA — No one was injured Tuesday night in a fire at Koneta Rubber.

The fire happened in a semi trailer parked at the loading dock of the facility at 410 Park St. The building was mostly empty with a few maintenance workers there since it does not run an overnight shift, said Wapakoneta Fire Cpt. Patrick Mullen.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation, and an estimated loss is being tallied, he said.