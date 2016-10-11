Local GOP sticks with Trump

LIMA — While several Republican politicians, including Sen. Rob Portman, have distanced themselves from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after an 11-year-old video surfaced featuring Trump making lewd comments concerning women, many local Republicans, while voicing distaste and disgust with the comments, remain committed to voting for Trump in November because they disagree with the policies of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“I find Mr. Trump’s comments disgusting, and sadly, they are consistent with things he’s said in the past, which I’ve also found disgusting,” state Sen. Keith Faber, R-Celina, said. “But I’ve found what Hillary Clinton has done — not said, but done — equally disgusting, and frankly, she is putting our kids’ future in danger.”

For Matt Huffman, running unopposed to replace the term-limited Faber in the Ohio Senate, it comes down to a question of policy, with Trump offering the better choice.

“Whenever I vote, I give my support based on substance,” he said. “The fact is that he supports Supreme Court justices who will respect the Constitution and not try to rewrite it. I don’t know if he has a history of being pro-life, but certainly between the two candidates, he’s more pro-life. He respects the Second Amendment and is in favor of smaller government.”

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Keith Cheney said he has not seen a dip in traffic at the Lima victory center since the emergence of the video. While he voiced extreme displeasure concerning Trump’s rhetoric in the video, he pointed to Clinton’s actions as proof that she should not become commander-in-chief.

“When it comes to lying to the four families of the Benghazi incident, when it comes to the over 30,000 emails that were deleted, when she, as secretary of state, released highly confidential American information on a personal server, I don’t condone her actions,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, called Trump’s comments “reprehensible” in a statement, saying he would never want his wife or daughters to be spoken of in that manner.

“But this election is about Hillary Clinton’s record, as well,” he continued. “During the debate, Trump drove home the fact that she gets to live by a different set of rules than regular Americans.”

For Diane Laretta, of Elida, her vote will still be for Trump, although she thought both candidates acted like “children” during the last debate.

“I am very concerned about the appointees to the Supreme Court,” she said. “So I will hold my nose and vote for Donald Trump.”

Matt Huffman http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Matt_Huffman_01co.jpg Matt Huffman Keith Cheney http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Cheney-Keith-file.jpg Keith Cheney Jim Jordan http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_JordanJSMC.jpg Jim Jordan Clockwise from top left, Keith Faber, Matt Huffman, Keith Cheney, Jim Jordan. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Mugs.jpg Clockwise from top left, Keith Faber, Matt Huffman, Keith Cheney, Jim Jordan.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

