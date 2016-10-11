Allen County Engineer to apply for loan to rebuild Kill Road

DELPHOS — The Allen County Engineer’s Office will be applying for a no-interest Issue 1 loan to make up a $150,000 shortfall for a project to rebuild North Kill Road near D&D Ingredient Distributors.

The expansion of the grain distribution company has led to the deterioration of North Kill Road in the northwest corner of the county. The hope is to completely rebuild the road in the vicinity of D&D Ingredients, making it more suitable for heavier traffic.

“It’s really important for the development of the business out there,” roadway engineer Dave Louth said. “Kill Road is a very small road and is deteriorating rapidly. We’re trying to find ways to fund this project so we can keep trucks moving.”

The $500,000 project would widen the portion of the road from State Road to the railroad south of D&D Ingredients from 17 to 24 feet from the subbase up, involving a new stone base as well as new asphalt.

“We have a $250,000 grant from the 629 Roadwork Development Grant from the state, which covers half of the project,” Louth said. “We’re committing $100,000 of our money to it, which still leaves a $150,000 shortfall.”

By applying for a loan out of the state’s Issue 1 infrastructure funds rather than a grant, the county would be able to pay off the loan interest-free over 20 years, something that Louth hopes will make the state more favorable to granting the county’s request.

“We thought this would be a win-win situation for us where we can get this project started,” he said.

Should the application be accepted, the funds would be released July 1, with the project expected to take about two months.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

