New apartment complex coming to Allentown Road

LIMA — Lima City Council approved a measure Monday to change the zoning for two parcels in the 2900 block of Allentown Road to make it a Class III residential/apartment house district to allow for the construction of a new apartment complex.

The complex, to be constructed by Groveport-based Mid-Ohio Development Corp., will consist of 228 one- and two-bedroom market-rate ranch apartments, with 148 of them to be built in the first phase of construction. The parcels on Allentown Road are located just west of the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships and across the road from Buffalo Wild Wings.

“We’re very excited to come to Lima,” said Mid-Ohio Development Corp. president Roney Murphy. “They are efficient units. We’ve built these in eight other counties in Ohio and they have been very well-received. Our latest complex was just completed in Huber Heights, and it has been very well-received and they are leasing up rapidly.”

Murphy emphasized that these apartments will not be used for low-income subsidized housing, with lots expected to start at $750 monthly rates for one-bedroom units and going as high as $1,100 or $1,200.

“This is open to everyone from younger people, younger professionals, all the way up to the older crowd,” he said. “There are no government subsidies. They are conventionally financed, market-rate apartments.”

Should the upcoming winter season be mild, construction could begin very quickly, Murphy said.

“If not, in the spring of 2017, we’ll certainly be seeing sticks in the air, as we say,” he added. “I would like to think that by mid-summer of 2017, we’ll be ready.”

The complex is expected to include attached garages with electric openers for each unit, along with a community center with a fitness room, a swimming pool and a small pocket park.

“I think it will be very well-received in this community,” Murphy said.

By Craig Kelly

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

