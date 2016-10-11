Lima files lawsuit Tuesday to close bar where shooting occurred

LIMA — Law Director Tony Geiger filed a lawsuit Tuesday the morning after after he announced to City Council he would file a nuisance complaint to close a bar where a murder happened over the weekend.

The action comes after the bar owner said she would close the bar.

On Saturday, Amari Gooding, 20, was shot in the chest outside the bar and died a short time later. Cory Jackson, 19, is wanted in Gooding’s killing. There also was another shooting in January at the bar at 318 N. Main St.

Geiger said there have been numerous violations of law, including homicide, felonious assault, assault, riot, failure to disperse and weapons violations, to name some.