COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reminds voters that absentee voting for the Nov. 8 presidential election begins Wednesday. Absentee voting is available for all registered Ohio voters, both in-person and by mail-in ballot.

A total of 1,804 local issues, including levies for police and fire services as well as school funding, will appear on ballots across Ohio.

For information, visit MyOhioVote.com.