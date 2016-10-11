Lima area voter guide now available in print and online

LIMA — The Lima Area League of Women Voters has published a voter information guide for the November election, which is now available at no charge at the Lima Public Library, the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and the Lima/Allen County Visitors Bureau.

The nonpartisan guide provides information on all candidates and issues on the general election ballots in the Lima and Allen County area. Printable copies are also available online at http://lwvlima.org. Voters may also log into http://vote411.org by typing in their address to access an interactive version of the Voter Guide that allows them to compare candidates’ answers to league-submitted questions.