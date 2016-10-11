Drug take back event in Coldwater on Saturday

COLDWATER — People wanting to turn in old prescription drugs can do so Saturday.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will hold a drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Coldwater High School, 310 N. Second St.

People can bring their expired, unused, unwanted medication to turn in. The Sheriff’s Office has collected nearly 200 pounds of drugs at the drug drop box in the sheriff’s lobby and from drug take back events.

No liquids or needles will be accepted at the event or in the drop box. The drop box is available 24 hours a day.