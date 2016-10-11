Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Oct. 3

Morgan C. Spooner, 21, 107½ S. Main St., Continental, was sentenced to five days in jail for an amended charge of breaking and entering. She was placed on three years community control and given credit for one day served. She must undergo an alcohol assessment and pay restitution of $780. She was originally charged with burglary and criminal damaging.

Oct. 4

Edwin J. Wurth, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Sandra L. Wurth, Findlay. They were married Dec. 18, 2001, in Glandorf, and have one child.

Oct. 5

Luis M. Rocha, 25, 162 S. Locust St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. He also pleaded guilty to escape and illegal conveyance of item. He faces up to 72 months in prison and up to $20,000 in fines. Bond was revoked while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Oct. 27. Charges of tampering with evidence and two counts of drug trafficking were dismissed.

Terry L. Winter, 42, 161 Main St., Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. He faces up to 36 months in prison and $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Stephanie R. Phillips, 33, 21153 Road I-17, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to felony nonsupport. She faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 3 p.m. Nov. 1.

Oct. 6

Robert E. Steinmeyer, 36, 1020 Glencoe Drive, Findlay, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for extortion. He was given credit for 102 days served.

Gina M. Schrader, 37, 221 S. Main St., Delphos, was granted judicial release and remanded to the WORTH Center. She was placed on three years community control, must undergo random drug testing and have no contact with the victim. She was originally convicted of burglary.

Troy A. Harshman, Columbus Grove, was granted a divorce from Jessica R. Harshman, Spencerville. They were married May 27, 1996 in Columbus Grove, and have one child.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Sept. 26

Megan R. Castillo, 28, 13386 Road K, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine. Charges of drug paraphernalia, failure to display registration/expired plates were dismissed.

Kiowa H. Stinson, 32, 8150 Road 15, Ottawa, pleaded no contest to failure to control and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine. A charge of hit/skip realty-property was dismissed.

Sept. 28

Ricky L. Wentz, 55, 3073 Road H, Leipsic, pleaded no contest to passing bad checks and was found guilty. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Sept. 29

Dean J. Schnipke, 27, 916 E. Main St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to OVI. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 170 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, two-year license suspension, complete assessment at Pathways Counseling Center. Charges of failure to control and stopping after accident/exchange information were dismissed.

Sept. 30

Justin M. Mangas, 28, 12701 Old State Route 65, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: Four points, 30 days jail, $250 fine and one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. He was also fined $150 for drug abuse possession. A charge of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Oct. 3

Michael A. Minjarez, 23, 10374 Road I-10, Ottawa, pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession and was found guilty. Sentence: Six-month license suspension and $150 fine. He also pleaded no contest to drug paraphernalia and was found guilty. Sentence: Six-month license suspension and $150 fine. He was also fined $50 for tinted windows.

Elizabeth E. Strader, 45, 2126 Keenan Ave., Dayton, pleaded guilty to permitting an unlicensed driver to drive. Sentence: $300 fine.

Oct. 4

Heather R. Ratliff, 39, 1133 W. Main Street, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of no operator’s license. Sentence: $150 fine. She was also fined $50 for speeding.

Amanda Guerra, 29, 108 N. Belmore St., Leipsic, pleaded no contest to persistent disorderly conduct and was found guilty. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 days suspended, $250 fine, $150 suspended and complete assessment at Pathways Counseling Center. She was also fined $75 for disorderly conduct.

Joseph M. Guzman, 44, 304 Cora St., McComb, pleaded no contest to failure to reinstate license and was found guilty. Sentence: $1,000 fine and 100 hours community service.

Katie L. Gonzalez, 25, 631 W. Sycamore St., Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine, with work release.

Oct. 5

Federico Rocha Jr., 46, 162 S. Locust St., Ottawa, pleaded no contest to OVI and was found guilty. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 90 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, and three year license suspension. Charges of driving without a valid license and headlights required were dismissed.

Oct. 6

Daniel J. Stauffer, 21, 7644 Road 15-C, Ottawa, charged with drug abuse/possession, a felony, bound over to common pleas court.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Sept. 28

Dr. Matthew Akers, Lima, default judgment v. Doris J. Schroeder, Leipsic, and Robert Schroeder, Leipsic, $407.27, plus interest and costs.

Lima Memorial Hospital, default judgment v. Kimberly M. Young, Columbus Grove, $1,287.27, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Sean M. Crosby, Gilboa, $1,514.15, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac Findlay, default judgment v. Sean M. Crosby, Gilboa, $87.45, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Amy S. Brown, Belmore, $2,260.22, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Professional, Findlay, default judgment v. Amy S. Brown, Belmore, $111.02, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Estella Riechelderfer, Leipsic, $526.08, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac Findlay, default judgment v. Estella Riechelderfer, Leipsic, $457.46, plus interest and costs.

Leopold, Wildenhaus, Sahloff & Welch, Ottawa, default judgment v. Steven Nienberg, Ottawa, $883.67, plus interest and costs.

Oct. 4

Barclays Bank Delaware, Wilmington, Del., default judgment v. Jerry L. Miller, Continental, $3,588.92, and costs.

Cavalry Spv I, LLC, Columbus, default judgment v. Jacob Woodruff, Leipsic, $1,279.27, plus interest and costs.

Chaparral, Inc., Toledo, default judgment v. Kyle Purdy, Pandora, and Kayla Gault, Pandora, $9,305.10, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Darren M. Landin, Ottoville, $972.84, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Professional, Findlay, default judgment v. Darren M. Landin, Ottoville, $225.57, plus interest and costs.