Police calls

3100 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A person reported Saturday a man was in violation of a civil protection order.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A deputy reported Saturday a person was illegally handling a weapon inside a car.

800 block of Kingswood Drive, Lima — Deputies were called to a home Sunday over a theft.

3298 Elida Road, Lima — Deputies were called Friday to Meijer over a theft.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.