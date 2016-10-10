Allen County grand jury indictments

An Allen County grand jury returned 30 public indictments in September. Those indicted and their charges were:

Dewaughn Morgan, 19, Columbus, felonious assault with a gun.

Cameron T. Holt-Releford, 19, of 721 E. Third St., aggravated robbery with a gun, kidnapping with a gun and felonious assault with a gun.

Perpetuo G. Montano, 76, of 126 W. Kibby St., gross sexual imposition.

Shandell M. Hodge Sr., 49, of 1141 Simons Ave., robbery with repeat violent offender specification and kidnapping with repeat violent offender specification.

Ashanti H. Wooten, 29, of Cleveland, having weapons while under disability.

Joshua E. Young, 38, of Delphos, domestic violence.

Justin W. Watson, 38, of Harrod, possession of cocaine.

George Nance Jr., 48, of 1143 Holmes Ave., aggravated burglary with repeat violent offender specification, attempted rape with repeat violent offender specification, felonious assault with repeat violent offender specification and abduction.

Tyler W. Lawrence, 33, of 1114 N. Cole St., discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with a gun and two counts of felonious with a gun.

Megan R. Lance, 27, of 1611 Lennox Ave., robbery.

Anthony W. Lehman, 35, of 1611 Lennox Ave., robbery.

Robert S. Dyer, 39, of Alger, domestic violence.

Ryan J. Deboe, 20, of 418 N. McDonel St., burglary.

Ryan A. Plaugher, 29, of 720 S. Metcalf St., domestic violence.

Devon T. Ketzenberger, 20, of 113 N. Woodlawn Ave., domestic violence.

Stormy D. Spicer, 30, of 1131 Crestwood Drive, harassment with a bodily substance.

Anthony E. Johnson, 49, of 430 Prospect Ave., No. 1, two counts of domestic violence.

Robert L. Spicer, 32, of 1131 Crestwood Drive, aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

Dustin E. Westenbarger, 37, of Fostoria, possession of cocaine.

David K. Millikan, 53, of Flushing, Mich., carrying a concealed weapons and improperly handling fire arms in a motor vehicle.

Jayvin S. Jones, 23, of 1003 N. Main St., burglary.

Eric D. Thomas, 25, of 796 Greenlawn Ave., carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons while under disability.

Theodore V. McPheron III, 33, address unavailable, aggravated burglary, two counts of theft and domestic violence.

Dustin R. Poeppelman, 29, of 1833 Kingston Ave., domestic violence.

Jonathan I. Shepard, 27, of 554 S. West St., breaking and entering.

Charles A. Cowan, 27, of 715 S. Atlantic Ave., domestic violence.

Alonzo L. Williams Jr., 25, of 1202 S. Central Ave., two counts of possession of heroin.

Brayton C. Van Vorce, 19, of 1914 Charledon Ave., aggravated burglary, robbery and kidnapping.

James P. Lanker, 53, of 1246 Latham Ave., domestic violence.

Chad M. Warris II, 24, 1911 Lennox Ave., aggravated burglary, robbery and kidnapping.