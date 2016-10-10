Allen County Common Pleas Court records

COURT RECORD

Allen County Common Pleas

Dispositions/Sept. 30

Jeremy Gervais, 26, of 855 1/2 W. Spring St., found guilty of theft and forgery. Sentence: three years probation, WORTH Center, no contact with victim.

Daniel Klaas, 57, of 409 S. Atlantic Ave., found guilty of trafficking heroin and possession of heroin with a gun. Sentence: three years probation, 120 days jail, 40 hours community service, forfeiture of guns.

Disposition/Sept. 29

Todd Gipson, 36, of 1507 Lennox Ave., found guilty of breaking and entering. Sentence: two years probation, 90 days jail, 40 hours community service.

Dispositions/Sept. 28

Diamond Hill, 21, of Philadelphia, Pa., found guilty of identity fraud. Sentence: three years probation, 89 days jail.

Kimberly Buddelmeyer, 43, of 852 Brookhaven Court, No. 1, found guilty of theft. Sentence: five years probation, 40 hours community service, pay $4,697 restitution.

Tyler Farler, 24, of 1292 N. Metcalf St., found guilty of improperly handling firearm in motor vehicle. Sentence: two years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine.

Dispositions/Sept. 26

Michael J. Williams, 31, of 520 Nova St., found guilty of possession of cocaine. Sentence: three years probation.

Rufus L. Shaw, 31, of 543 W. Elm St., found guilty of aggravated burglary. Sentence: six years prison.

Michael W. Blackburn, 41, of Russells Point, found guilty of breaking and entering. Sentence: six months prison, $500 fine.

Disposition/Sept. 23

Kasey A. Cole, 22, of 1416 Lakewood Ave., found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs. Sentence: three years probation.

Dispositions/Sept. 22

Michael L. Hanes, 20, of 508 E. Euclid St., Delphos, found guilty of burglary. Sentence: three years probation, pay $353 restitution.

Jonas G. Burge, 27, of 780 E. Fourth St., found guilty of identity fraud. Sentence: two years probation, pay $500 fine.

Dispositions/Sept. 21

Thirkeshia Jones, 28, of Sandusky, found guilty of attempted identity fraud. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended.

Jamy L. Hogue, 38, of 642 E. Third St., found guilty of operating a vehicle intoxicated. Sentence: three years probation, 60 days jail, referred to WORTH Center, pay $1,350 fine.

Dispositions/Sept. 20

Arthur E. Wright III, 20, of 819 Madison Ave., found guilty of felonious assault. Sentence: six years prison, pay $545 restitution.

Ellis P. Houston, 56, of 807 W. Spring St., found guilty of breaking and entering. Sentence: 10 months prison, pay $660 restitution.

Dispositions/Sept. 14

Shayne L. Logan, 33, address unavailable, found guilty of burglary. Sentence: two years prison.

Kevin Watkins, 26, of 1252 Knollwood Drive, found guilty of domestic violence, unlawful restraint and assault. Sentence: two years probation.