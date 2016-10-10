Pandora man suffers severe burns in mishap

PANDORA — A Pandora man suffered burns over much of his body after an incident that occurred sometime before noon Monday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that the office was dispatched to 13528 Road 4-M near Pandora due to an “unknown medical condition.” When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Frank Paul Taschler, 87, had suffered third degree burns over approximately 45 to 50 percent of his body.

Taschler was confined to an electric scooter and was outside burning paper when his pants were ignited by the open flame. Taschler was unable to get back to the home due to his scooter becoming stuck in loose dirt.

Taschler’s wife, who is also partially disabled, went outside to hear her husband calling for help, and he reportedly told her to call an ambulance. It is estimated that Taschler had been suffering from the burn injuries for approximately one hour before his wife was able to call for help.

Taschler was flown from the scene by LifeFlight to Toledo for treatment. The sheriff’s office did not have information on what facility he was flown to.

Sgt. Mark Brecht at the sheriff’s office said Taschler was conscious and alert when deputies arrived at the scene. His condition is unknown at this time.

Pandora EMS, the Pandora Fire Department and Putnam County EMS also assisted at the scene.

