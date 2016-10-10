Police seek 19-year-old man in Lima’s latest homicide

LIMA — Detectives are looking for a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend at a troubled bar.

Cory L. Jackson of Lima is wanted on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Amari Gooding. Gooding was shot in the chest outside the Main Street Irish Pub at 318 N. Main St., at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, police reported.

Police were called to the bar over a shooting and saw a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed. Officers stopped the vehicle and found Gooding inside with a gunshot wound to his chest, police reported.

Gooding was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Police are not releasing a possible motive for the shooting. The slaying is the fifth homicide this year in Lima.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts or the incident should contact police at 419-227-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.

A shooting at the bar in January also injured a man.

An owner of a nearby business asked Lima City Council to take away the bar’s liquor license, saying there have been numerous other problems, as well, including illegal drugs in the parking lot near the bar and drug use.

