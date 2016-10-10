Gas prices unchanged in Allen County, vary wildly in region

LIMA — Gas prices in Allen County were unchanged since last week, but prices fluctuated wildly throughout the region.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.24 in Allen County early Monday, the same price as last week, according to GasBuddy.com. However, prices varied by nearly 30 cents in the area, from a low of $2.04 in Hardin County to a high of $2.33 in Logan County.

Other gas prices in the region included $2.21 in Auglaize and Mercer counties, followed by Hancock ($2.27), Putnam and Shelby ($2.28), and Van Wert ($2.32) counties.

In Allen County, gas prices were 25 cents higher than last month’s average of $1.99 and 26 cents lower than last year’s average of $2.50.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 21.4 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and were 21.4 cents higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 7.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 6.1 cents lower than this day one year ago.

“Gasoline prices have risen in much of the country over the last week as crude oil prices rose to over $50 per barrel as market weighed the possibility of OPEC cutting production,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, in a press release. “Among the hardest hit were Great Lakes states as refinery issues also pushed fuel prices higher.”

While hundreds of fuel stations in Florida ran out of gas ahead of Hurricane Matthew, DeHaan said much of the increase was not because of the storm. Instead, he said it was due to the rise in crude oil prices.

Moving forward, DeHaan said oil may be on “shaky ground” as signs emerge that the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries may not cut production as they indicated two weeks ago.

“The Saudis recently cut crude oil prices to some customers for November delivery, a fresh sign the Kingdom is staying aggressive about market share,” he said. “This could lead to some relief as we head towards the holidays.”

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

