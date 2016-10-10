Police calls

1900 block of East Elm Street, Lima — A person reported Thursday fearing another person would harm that person.

700 block of Radcliffe, Lima — A man reported Oct. 2 another person assaulted him.

1700 block of North West Street, Lima — A woman reported Oct. 5 someone entered her van and stole items while it was parked in a parking lot.

1500 block of Plainfield Drive, Lima — A woman reported Oct. 4 another person threatened to harm her with a butcher knife.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.