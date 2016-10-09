Hancock County automobile crash results in 2 deaths

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Two people were killed Friday in a crash that occurred at 1:46 p.m. on U.S. Route 224 just east of county Road 139 in Liberty Township of Hancock County.

John Michael Kellenbarger, 62, of Columbus, was driving a 1999 Buick east on U.S. 224 when he went left of center and into the path of Karl Kleman, 84, of Ottawa, who was driving a 2014 Lincoln west on U.S. 224. The vehicles hit head on.

Kleman was transported by LifeFlight from the scene to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries. Kellenbarger was pronounced dead at the scene by Hanco EMS.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene by Dick’s Towing. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were extricated from the vehicles by mechanical means.

Also assisting at the scene were Liberty Township Fire Department and McComb Fire and EMS.