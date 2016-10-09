YOUTH PROFILE: Van Wert student writes award-winning commercial

VAN WERT — Van Wert junior Kaylee Bagley is well aware of the dangers of texting and driving. Her ability to illustrate it has gained her statewide recognition.

Kaylee was one of five Ohio teens to have her entry selected in the AT&T and Ohio Department of Public Safety’s It Can Wait/Safer Ohio Video Challenge.

Students from Ohio high schools were encouraged to submit their ideas for the Video Challenge earlier this year. Kaylee’s idea tells the story of a driver distracted by text messages. It shows that smartphone distractions can turn catastrophic in an instant.

“It is about a teen girl and her little brother in a car,” Kaylee said. “They almost get in an accident and then later they do.”

Kaylee said that she was very excited when she learned of the recognition and hadn’t expected it at all.

“It just came to me,” Kaylee said. “Its very awesome to be recognized.”

Kaylee said that she used the family approach because family are the people most affected in such tragedies. She wrote the commercial as part of her television production class at school.

Kaylee is carrying a 4.0 GPA at Van Wert High School and plans to go into the education or medical field for a career. She is a member of the cross-country team and the National Honor Society.

She is the daughter of Joe and Terri Bagley.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

