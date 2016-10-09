Road construction and maintenance projects

Auglaize County

Ohio 66 between Ohio 29 and Deep Cut Road, Daily lane closures September 19th – October 31st between the hours of 7 am and 6 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

US 33 between Wapak-Fisher Road and Ohio 65, Daily lane closures September 12th – October 15th between the hours of 7 am and 6 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Logan County

Ohio 508 between Township Road 30 and County Road 31 in Degraff, ROAD CLOSURE October 3rd – 7th. The official detour is: Ohio 235 to Ohio 47 to US 68

US 68 between Ohio 508 and Ohio 507, Daily lane closures September 6th – October 30th between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers.

Mercer County

Ohio 29 between Portland Street and US 127, Lane closures September 12th – October 15th. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers.

Shelby County

Ohio 48 north between Fessler Buxton Road and Russia Versailles Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 3rd – 31st. The official detour is: US 36 to Ohio 66 to Ohio 48

Ohio 47 between Newport Road and Short Road, BRIDGE CLOSURE September 27th – October 18th. The official detour is: Ohio 66 to Ohio 705 to Ohio 29 to I-75 to Ohio 47.

Ohio 119 between I-75 and Sidney-Freyburg Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 31st – November 4th. The official detour is: Ohio 65 to Ohio 274 to I-75

Ohio 119 between East Shelby Road and Wilkins Fortman Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 24th – 28th. The official detour is: Ohio 66 to Ohio 274 to Ohio 29

Ohio 589 between Deam Road and Ohio 29, BRIDGE CLOSURE October 31st – November 4th. The official detour is: US 36 to Ohio 235 to Ohio 29

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_ConstructionBarrels-1.jpg