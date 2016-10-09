Jim Krumel: A 29-year-old whiz kid with Lima ties

Relax.

And quit the worrying.

The world is in good hands with today’s millennials. America’s universities are doing some neat things. And, by the way, there may be hope yet for your aching knees.

If you need convincing, let me introduce you to Scott Monfort, a 29-year-old from Worthington and a person who has ties to Lima.

We learned about this whiz kid through a random email sent to The Lima News by a public relations firm. The email was pitching a story about the research Monfort was doing for The Ohio State University in Columbus. It centered on high school sports injuries. To be more specific — and be warned that it’s a mouthful — Monfort was conducting the nation’s first research on the “association between ball-handling versus defending actions and acute non-contact lower extremity injuries in high school basketball and soccer.”

Whew! Long title, but interesting stuff.

It’s also a pet project of Monfort, given he injured his knee during his senior year at Bucknell University while playing lacrosse. He was a team captain and the injury put the kibosh on his season.

Monfort examined noncontact injury reports for the two sports taken from 100 schools between 2005 and 2012. The reports included all kinds of data, such as how the injuries occurred, when they occurred, the sex of the athlete and the playing surface.

It found a higher rate of noncontact knee and ankle injuries occurring in basketball when an athlete is playing defense, with females having a higher injury rate than males. In soccer, the knee and ankle injuries were higher when playing offense.

So, what do you do with that information?

“The hope is this will be used to develop better training programs for coaches and better drills for athletes that will decrease the chances of noncontact injuries,” Monfort explained.

Pretty smart.

Speaking of which, check out the résumé Monfort’s been building. It includes:

•Chemical and biomedical engineering degrees from Bucknell.

•Two years as a chemical engineer at Nextech Materials in Lewis Center.

•Currently working on his doctorate in biomechanics at OSU, where he received a National Science Foundation fellowship. He’s now researching the biomechanics of balance, walking and sports activities and the effects of chemotherapy on the stability of cancer patients.

That’s one impressive millennial.

Oh, yes, that last name: Monfort.

He’s the son of former Lima residents Susan (Langstaff) and Greg Monfort. His grandfather, Norman Monfort, still lives in Lima as do his aunt and uncle, Sandy and Ed Monfort.

A lesson here:

Perhaps our generation of baby boomers should worry less about the millennials. After all, we’re the generation that used to go around saying “groovy” and produced presidential candidates such as Hell-ary and The Clown-ald.

ROSES AND THORNS: It’s Putnam County week in the rose garden.

Rose: To Baldemar Velasquez. During a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the labor leader from Putnam County told a gathering at OSU-Lima that we need to celebrate all nationalities, not just one. “That’s what makes America great,” he said.

Rose: To Tyler Closson, for all the work he did in getting the Ottawa area’s flag football league started for kindergarten to fourth-graders. The league hoped for 100 participants and ended up with around 200.

Rose: When it came to refurbishing the stained-glass windows of Ottoville’s historic Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, built in 1885, church leaders kept it local, handing over the job to Window Creations of Ottoville.

Thorn: To Nicole Shoopman, 26, of Pandora, who allegedly used a BB gun to twice rob the Fifth Third Bank on Harding Highway in Lima.

Thorn: To Gregory Lambert, 19, who accidentally shot his friend, Kaleb Davis, in the mouth as Davis slept. Other than losing a tooth, Davis was OK.

PARTING SHOT: How is it one careless match can start a forest fire, but it takes a whole box to light a grill?

By Jim Krumel [email protected]

Jim Krumel is the editor of The Lima News. Contact him at 567-242-0391 or at The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

