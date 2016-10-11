Trick or treat times in the Lima region

LIMA — October means trick-or-treating, and we have compiled a list of dates and times. If you have any information on additional trick-or-treat times, please e-mail them to [email protected]

Saturday, October 22

Safety City Trick-or-Treat: Noon to 2 p.m.

Superhero Party at Bluffton Middle School: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Ada: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

American Township: 5 to 7 p.m.

Auglaize Township: 6 to 8 p.m.

Bath Township: 6 to 8 p.m.

Bluffton: 6 t0 7:30 p.m.

Calvary Chapel of Praise Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cridersville: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Delphos: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Elida: 5 to 7 p.m. with costume party at the Elida field-house afterwards

Village of Harrod: 6 to 8 p.m.

Lima: 6 to 8 p.m.

Malloween at Lima Mall: 6 to 8 p.m. for kids 12 and under

Minster: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

New Bremen: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Ottawa: 6 to 7 p.m.

Perry Township: 6 to 8 p.m.

Shawnee Township: 6 to 8 p.m.

St. Marys: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Wapakoneta: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

Convoy: 5 to 7 p.m.

Halloween Comicfest at Alter Ego Comics: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Middle Point: 5 to 7 p.m.

Van Wert: 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 30

Spencerville: 3 to 5 p.m.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

