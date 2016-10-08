Letter: We’re surprised Berger backs abortion candidate

We were surprised to read that Lima Mayor David Berger supports Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president because she is more likely than her opponent to provide federal funds to cities. Mayor Berger, who usually appears to be a wise leader and a man of high moral standards, has apparently chosen to ignore the fact that Hillary Clinton is an adamant supporter of abortion.

Regardless of one’s feelings about women’s rights, choice, etc. or one’s lack of training in moral law, there is a natural law within each of us that tells us it is wrong to kill human beings. We have allowed the killing of close to 60 million innocent babies in the United States since the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade ruling in 1973.

It is past time to stop this American holocaust.

If Hillary Clinton is elected president, she will support the continuation of abortion through administrative policies, executive orders and by nominating judges to federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, who will oppose any restrictions on abortion. Donald Trump vows to oppose abortion. He will nominate federal judges who will rule in strict accordance with the constitution rather than ruling according to their feelings or to popular opinion.

While abortion is not the only issue in this election, it is certainly the most important considering the terrible devastation it has already caused. Also, the right to life is the most fundamental right of all. It is becoming increasingly common to allow those who are tired of living to commit suicide. Before long we might even see the refusal of medical treatment for the aged and sick who can no longer contribute to society.

We hope Mayor Berger, and all voters, will place the right to life issue above all others.

Charlie & Mamie Yeagle

Findlay, Ohio