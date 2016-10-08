Is God a Republican or Democrat?

LIMA — Never talk about religion and politics.

While that may be a standing rule for some family get-togethers, faith and politics have often found themselves mingled together. Biblical accounts such as the Israelites demanding the prophet Samuel choose a king over them in 1 Samuel recount how faith and politics collide.

That same relationship between faith and politics is evident in America, where despite surveys showing the nation is becoming less religious overall, 40 percent of U.S. adults feel political candidates talk about faith and prayer too little, with only 27 percent saying they talk about faith too much. On the flip side, while many clergy do not make endorsements for a candidate from the pulpit, putting the church at risk of losing its tax-exempt status should the IRS see that endorsement as coming from the church itself and not just the minister, political discourse is still active in American pulpits, with 64 percent of religious adults having heard ministers talk about political issues such as religious liberty, homosexuality, abortion or income inequality.

A local perspective

So with early voting set to begin Wednesday in Ohio, how do local religious leaders approach this issue of politics and faith? While none of the area ministers and religious leaders interviewed endorsed one presidential candidate over the other, all agreed that people of faith should exercise their right to vote, being careful to make both an informed choice and one covered in prayer.

“We all have the right to vote, and we should exercise that right to vote,” according to Pastor Damian Tibbs of New Life Christian Ministries in Lima. “I would advise that people have to seek direction from God, just as they would for every other major decision in their life.”

“If you want to elect anybody or vote for anybody, then you are really responsible for that vote,” according to Dr. Adel Shaheen of the Islamic Society of Greater Lima. “You should choose the person you feel is most qualified, since that choice will affect many other people. People should vote their conscience.”

“I encourage people to vote their faith,” according to Pastor Dillon Staas of Wayne Street United Methodist Church in St. Marys. “That doesn’t tell them who to vote for, but it’s important that they know that it’s OK to vote their faith. Your faith informs every facet of your life, so faith ought to be a big part of how you live your family life, who you are at work, what hobbies you engage in and even in politics.”

“Judaism, when it has been allowed to take part in society, has always encouraged its people to be involved in the politics of their time,” according to Rabbi Yossi Zylberberg, a visiting rabbi at Temple Beth Israel in Lima. “I can’t endorse any candidate from the pulpit, but I do believe that in a democracy, every human being has a responsibility as a citizen to vote.”

“I ask people to study the platforms of the parties and individuals, do a lot of praying and vote their conscience,” the Rev. Matt Jozefiak of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ottawa said. “That’s been my guidance throughout my time in the priesthood.”

Can faith guide your vote?

To date, there has been no English translation of the Old and New Testaments or of the Quran with the words, “Vote Republican” or “Vote Democrat” in them. So while ministers encourage people to “vote their faith,” how much can faith truly influence a voter?

For Tibbs, having a faith perspective going into the voting booth can free people from being tied down to one party or one candidate.

“Through the lens of faith, you have to say, ‘God, what do you want me to do? I don’t want to be tied to a party. I want to be tied to your will,’” he said.

As far as biblical guidance for voting, Tibbs said the Bible says that God sets up rulers and authorities, as seen in verses such as Daniel 2:21. With Americans having a say in that process through elections, Christians should have a holistic view in choosing that leader.

“The Bible tells us that we can judge a tree by its fruit,” he said. “It’s really good to look at both candidates and see what kind of fruit they represent over the years. Looking at what they’ve done and stood by over the years is a good way to judge each one.”

For Zylberberg, guidance in choosing a new leader can be found by looking through the lens of Deuteronomy 16:20 in the Torah, which in the Bible makes up the first five books of the Old Testament.

“For me, the most important issue in my mind is ‘Justice, justice shall you pursue,’” he said. “Would this candidate believe in justice and try to strive for justice in the public sphere? On Yom Kippur, we read this beautiful passage from Isaiah where he says that God doesn’t really want the animal sacrifices and rituals. He wants you to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and release the bound. If you do those things, God will be pleased with you.”

While he did not endorse one presidential candidate over another by name, Shaheen expressed concerns with some of the campaign rhetoric concerning Islam, expressing a hope that both candidates and voters will take the time to learn more about Islam before voting. In 2015, Republican candidate Donald Trump called for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States, according to The Associated Press.

“With what we hear about the rhetoric concerning Islam, we feel one of the candidates probably needs to be educated about Islam and about Muslims,” he said. “We are concerned about what we hear on the television, and we don’t think a person who has been saying bad things about Muslims really understands what Islam is all about.”

Can the election season be a platform for your faith?

While choosing a candidate is vitally important, how people of faith conduct themselves leading up to that vote may be just as crucial when it comes to demonstrating their faith. In this election, both major party candidates have elicited strong emotions both for and against them, with those emotions taking on negative tones in social circles.

“I think the viciousness and vitriol that is hurled by supporters of candidates is way worse than I’ve experienced, even back in the Vietnam War days,” Zylberberg said. “It feels like we have become tribes in the United States.”

As believers get more passionate about the candidate of their choice in such arenas as social media, Staas emphasized two things that people of faith on both sides of the aisle need to consider when promoting their candidate.

“Can you still be friends when this is over?” he said. “Secondly, have you thought about your Christian witness when you posted this? Did you stop and consider what reflection this is on Christ? In everything we do as a Christian, we are a witness for Christ.”

Jozefiak said people should not make the mistake of “confusing the person with the position,” meaning that while it is one thing to disagree with a person or a party’s platform, it is another to vilify or demean the candidate or that candidate’s supporter.

“We shouldn’t demonize anybody,” he said. “Everyone is a child of God, and we can never, ever attack the person. We need to be clearly about issues.”

Once the dust settles in November and a new president is chosen, people of faith have a clear mandate no matter who wins, according to Tibbs.

“After that inauguration day in January, Christians have a biblical mandate to pray for that leader, win or lose,” he said.

Pastor Damian Tibbs gives a sermon during the Wednesday night service at New Life Christian Ministries. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_newlifechristian-September-28-20163.jpg Pastor Damian Tibbs gives a sermon during the Wednesday night service at New Life Christian Ministries. Amanda Wilson | The Lima News

What role can faith play in choosing a president?

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

