Spencerville man killed in crash; Michigan man arrested

LIMA — A Spencerville man died after a motorcycle crash at about 7 p.m. Friday and a Michigan man was arrested.

According to a report from the Lima post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol, William T. Rupert, 37, of Spencerville, was traveling east on Agerter Road on a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Deshawn Gregory Myers, 19, of Southfield, Michigan, was traveling south on South Wapak Road in a 2016 Chrysler 300 and failed to yield at the stop sign at South Wapak and Agerter roads.

Myers’ vehicle entered the intersection and was struck on the right side by Rupert’s motorcycle. Both vehicles went off the right side of South Wapak Road. Myers’ vehicle struck a mailbox before coming to rest.

Rupert was taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Rupert was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Myers was arrested on the charge of vehicular manslaughter and placed in the Allen County Jail. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to patrol officials.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

