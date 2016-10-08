Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867
SOLVING CRIMES
Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.
CRIME OF THE WEEK
Sheriff investigators were looking for the person or people who broke into a house twice in the 4400 block of Waynesfield Road. The first burglary occurred Sept. 9 during the day when someone entered the home and stole two weapons. The second burglary was Oct. 3 during the day and someone stole hand tools, money and two television sets.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Alisabeth Ashley Brady
Age: 29
Height: 5 foot 4
Weight: 170 pounds
Eyes: Green
Hair: Brown
Charge: Promoting prostitution
Marcus Dwayne Gant
Age: 27
Height: 5 foot 6
Weight: 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Possesion of heroin
Jayvin Sherron Jones
Age: 22
Height: 6 foot
Weight: 158 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Black
Charge: Burglary
All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.