Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867

SOLVING CRIMES

Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.

CRIME OF THE WEEK

Sheriff investigators were looking for the person or people who broke into a house twice in the 4400 block of Waynesfield Road. The first burglary occurred Sept. 9 during the day when someone entered the home and stole two weapons. The second burglary was Oct. 3 during the day and someone stole hand tools, money and two television sets.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Alisabeth Ashley Brady

Age: 29

Height: 5 foot 4

Weight: 170 pounds

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Charge: Promoting prostitution

Marcus Dwayne Gant

Age: 27

Height: 5 foot 6

Weight: 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Possesion of heroin

Jayvin Sherron Jones

Age: 22

Height: 6 foot

Weight: 158 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Black

Charge: Burglary

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.