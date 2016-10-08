Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Sept. 27

Bazil G. Miles, 22, of 710 S. Primrose Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

John M. Kile Jr., 22, of 2973 Lakewood Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Robert L. Richardson Jr., 50, of 630 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Jacob E. Stephens, 26, of 490 McPheron Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail, 61 suspended, $150 fine.

Greg A. Bolden, 49, of 1187 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to assault. Sentence: 180 days jail, 151 suspended, $150 fine.

Zack G. Eldridge, 26, of 8 David Drive, Aurora, Indiana, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, four suspended, $500 fine.

John M. Kile Jr., 22, of 2973 Lakewood Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $525 fine.

Donald A. Curtis, 49, of 203 N. Campbell St., Forrest, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspensions. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $500 fine.

Megan M. Russell, 21, of 520 Orena Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brandon L. Robertson, 26, of 603 E. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Heather J. Harrod, 38, of 1017 Sherman Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 60 days jail, 55 suspended, $150 fine.

Robert L. Richardson Jr., 50, of 630 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Sept. 28

Joanna G. Byrne, 47, of 652 S. West St., Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Matthew T. Christoff, 45, of 842 Canyon Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Anthony E. Hardesty, 35, of 1718 Northlea Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $850 fine.

Jason T. Brinkman, 37, of 7400 Lehman Road, Delphos, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Daniel L. Coffey, 21, of 2006 Lennox Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to speed third or more in 1 year. Sentence: $250 fine.

Nancy J. Griffin, 49, of 521 E. Eureka, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Charles D. Dameron Jr., 38, of 234 S. Greenlawn Ave., Elida, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Sept. 29

Kara M. Baldwin, 31, of 2661 Breezy Way, Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded not guilty to speed pass vehicle 70 mph limit. Sentence: $150 fine.

Sept. 30

Mark A. White, 49, of 536 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Vito R. Shriver, 22, of 2497 Heathway Lane, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Lashone E. Ray, 49, of 124 N. Jameson Ave., Apt. 103, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, $375 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: three days jail, $250 fine.

Daniel L. Ickes, 34, of 614 Shock Ave., Apt. 20, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, four suspended, $375 fine. Pleaded guilty to reasonable control. Sentence: $150 fine.

Ralberta R. Colley, 28, of 2145 N. Dixie Highway, Lot 60, Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $300 fine.

John P. McDonald, 34, of 152 Grove Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Alysa C. Flick, 22, of 409 S. Main St., Bluffton, pleaded guilty to speed – school over 35 mph. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jonathan M. Lander, 22, of 44 S. Park St., Gloversville, New York, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: $250 fine.

Agruuello L. Harris, 33, of 920 Fairview, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Shelia F. Schmitt, 55, of 2876 Lilly Dr., Celina, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: $250 fine.

Oct. 3

Melissa M. Hamilton, 21, of 545 Hazel Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 26 suspended, $250 fine.

Melinda M. Harp, 28, of 421 N. Pine St., Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Joseph J. Ward, 37, of 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Samantha R. Hale, 18, of 111 Candy Lane, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Conner J. Carmean, 18, of 10205 Van Wert Mercer County Line, Rockford, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Bishop Evans, 57, of 331 E. Third St., Lima, pleaded no contest to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, 23 suspended, $150 fine.

Timothy L. Parsons, 31, of 272 Wilowen Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.