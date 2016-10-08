Global leader in drug development calls Spencerville home

SPENCERVILLE — In 1976, Dr. Robert Springborn purchased an old furniture factory in Spencerville, renamed it Springborn Laboratories and hired 27 employees.

Forty years later, the company that’s now known as Charles River Laboratories operates in a state-of-the-art facility and is internationally recognized as an industry leader in drug development.

“We started out as a $1.5 million company, and as of today we’re over $42 million,” said Rusty Rush, site director of Charles River Laboratories in Spencerville. “We’ve also grown from 27 employees in 1976 to 207 employees today.”

Charles River is an American corporation specializing in a variety of pre-clinical and clinical laboratory services for the pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It also supplies assorted biomedical products, and research and development outsourcing services for the pharmaceutical industry.

At the Spencerville site, Rush said they conduct preliminary testing on the compounds that make up new pharmaceutical products.

“We’re trying to make sure these new drugs and chemicals don’t pose any significant health hazards before they’re exposed to the general population,” he said.

Rush added that all the work they do is required by the federal government. The scientific reports generated by the researchers are submitted to agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s an important job, Rush said, as they are responsible for the safety of patients across the U.S.

“I think any research organization views their role as being very important for general human health,” he said. “We are in the business of trying to find treatments for various diseases, but we’re also trying to make sure these chemicals are safe and effective.”

Rush said they conduct research on new drugs that would treat Parkinson’s disease and diabetes, as well as medical devices that could be used the in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

“We also look at compounds to see what is their potential cancer risk — if they’re prone to induce tumors over long-term use,” he said.

The research organization has grown exponentially since its inception 40 years ago. But the expansion was ramped up even more significantly when Charles River bought the company in 2002.

Since then, they have added 10 research rooms, an administrative and lab services wing, and a 57,000 square-foot research laboratory that doubled the size of the existing site. The expansion made room for 20 additional research rooms and brought the total size of the facility to 117,000 square feet.

The expansion had a huge impact on the company, Rush said.

“About a year ago we had minimal experience in testing diabetic products,” he said. “With increased expansion, it allowed us to do additional in-house research that provides an opportunity to expand our offerings into the diabetic realm.”

The expansion also allowed the company to hire a board-certified veterinary opthamologist, which increased its capabilities in the evaluation of ocular diseases.

Like most industries, the company fell on hard times during the recession in 2009. During that time, the workforce dwindled to 121 employees because there wasn’t as much work to be done. It also postponed the expansion project for several years.

But the company has bounced back, as the amount of research and the number of employees have increased substantially. The company has increased its workforce by more than 60 percent since 2009.

“We’re still hiring, so that number will increase over time,” Rush said. “We’re still forecasting that hiring will go well into 2017.”

Charles River’s employees are also heavily involved in charity work, volunteering more than 3,000 hours for some 73 organizations in northwest Ohio since 2012.

Rush said he takes pride in the company’s ability to thrive in the post-recession era, keeping jobs in a region that was hit hard by the economic downturn.

“We were able to survive that (recession) and come back to provide not just good-paying jobs to the local community, but also jobs that have a much broader impact on the global community,” he said.

The site director said one thing that might surprise people is the wide range of employment opportunities for individuals with a variety of professional backgrounds.

“When people think of a research lab, they think of PhD scientists,” Rush said. “But on staff we have pathologists, opthamologists, quality assurance professionals, report writers and more. So the type of employees we’re looking for covers a pretty good spectrum.”

Rush said he also wants people to understand that important, potentially live-saving work is being conducted right here in northwest Ohio.

“We have a high-tech pharmaceutical research facility that’s really the only one in the region,” he said. “The work we do is very important, not just for the local community but also globally. And it’s all happening right here.”

Charles River Laboratories grew from a refurbished furniture factory with 27 employees in 1976 into a state-of-the-art preliminary testing facility with 207 employees today. The facility is located at at 640 N. Elizabeth St., Spencerville. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_charles-river.jpg Charles River Laboratories grew from a refurbished furniture factory with 27 employees in 1976 into a state-of-the-art preliminary testing facility with 207 employees today. The facility is located at at 640 N. Elizabeth St., Spencerville. Charles River Laboratories | Submitted photo From left, Rusty Rush, site director of Charles River Laboratories in Spencerville, and Davide Molho, corporate executive vice president and president of Global Research Model Services, Safety Assessment and Biologics at Charles River, hold up a cake at the company’s 40th anniversary celebration recently. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_charles-river-2.jpg From left, Rusty Rush, site director of Charles River Laboratories in Spencerville, and Davide Molho, corporate executive vice president and president of Global Research Model Services, Safety Assessment and Biologics at Charles River, hold up a cake at the company’s 40th anniversary celebration recently. Charles River Laboratories | Submitted photo

What They Do: Charles River Laboratories

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima