Elida teacher honored in state RESA program

ELIDA — An Elida teacher will be recognized for standing out in a recently started program in Ohio.

Middle School teacher Amanda Beining was one of only a handful of teachers to earn in the top 100 in each of the past three school years in the Resident Educator Summative Assessment program. It is part of the Ohio Resident Educator Program, which began in 2011.

Beining completed the four-year program in 2014. The teachers are teamed with a mentor in the participating school district to learn more effective practices and excellence in teaching while on the job. Beining was teamed with Elida High School choir director Rhonda Bowersock.

“She worked very hard with me the first year,” Beining said. “I was given tasks and evaluated on those tasks and the different aspects of my teaching.”

Beining said she was very surprised to be awarded. She will be honored with the other recipients at a reception at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday.

“I am very thankful to those that have held my hand through this process,” Beining said. It was like an apprenticeship. I think it is nice that they are recognizing the hard work new educators are putting and recognizing the mentors.”

