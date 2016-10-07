Allen County Land Bank approved for demolition funding

LIMA — While the Allen County Land Bank has brought down two blighted and tax-delinquent houses in Lima so far, there will definitely be more in the future throughout the county, with the Ohio Housing Finance Agency notifying the organization that its Neighborhood Impact Program grant application has been approved.

While the official announcement of which grants will receive funding will not take place until Oct. 17, the land bank received notification of approval on Friday. For Allen County Treasurer Rachael Gilroy, the approval represents the culmination of eight months of work.

“This is a great example of the tremendous collaboration between Allen County and our local governments and agencies,” she said. “I’m pleased to surpass this hurdle, and we look forward to hearing what our grant award will be.”

The land bank submitted enough blighted homes throughout the county to account for $7.8 million of grant funding, but while the total amount approved has yet to be announced, the agency will receive a minimum of $500,000.

“This funding will greatly increase our capacity to make a difference in Allen County,” Gilroy said.

Should the land bank only receive the minimum allotment, it will still have the capital to bring down about 50 houses, according to Gilroy.

“We have over 300 in the pipeline, with more being added every day,” she said. “So we’ll see what the grant application brings. If OHFA has approved each of our target areas, that should mean full funding, which would have a tremendous impact.”

With demolition costs in Allen County coming in below state average costs, the land bank has the opportunity to do more with less, Gilroy said.

“We’ll be able to do even more than the initial 300 that we applied for,” she said.

In September, the Allen County Land Bank was able to use tax delinquency penalty funds to bring down structures on West Wayne Street and South Metcalf Street in Lima.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

